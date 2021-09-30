WTF?! We’re less than one week away from the official release of Windows 11, so how excited is the general PC-using public about the latest operating system’s arrival? Not very, according to a new survey. Around six out of every ten respondents (62%) had no idea Windows 11 was almost here, and 59% said they either weren’t sure if they’ll upgrade or plan on sticking with their current OS.

The survey, carried out by Savings.com, asked 1,042 current Windows users about Windows 11 to gauge awareness and excitement. Microsoft probably won’t be happy to learn that only 38% of those who took part admitted to knowing it was due to be released. Older users were more aware of its impending arrival: just 28 percent of those between 18 and 24 knew it would land soon, whereas 56% of those over 55 knew it was coming.

Of that minority of people who know about Windows 11, only 41% said they are planning on upgrading. Fourteen percent said they would not upgrade, and 45% remain unsure.

We all know the farcical situation surrounding Windows 11 compatibility issues, especially when it comes to TPM 2.0, which Microsoft confirmed is require in all Windows 11 machines, even virtual ones. CPU-wise, support reaches back to Intel’s 8th-generations processors, some 7th-gen models, and AMD processors dating to the second-generation Ryzen chips.

Compatibility issues mean that two out of three respondents were unsure if their PCs would be able to run the next Microsoft OS. Thankfully, Microsoft recently relaunched its Windows 11 compatibility tool so people can know for certain if their machines can handle it.

Delving into Windows 11’s abilities, the survey asked what people thought would be its most exciting feature. The most popular answer, given by 38% of people, was “not sure,” which again is not what Microsoft wants to hear. This was followed by the ability to run Android apps (14%), new appearance (13%), game-boosting abilities (13%), and additional security features (11%).

Microsoft hasn’t been advertising Windows 11 very heavily in the run-up to its official roll-out on October 5, certainly not in the way it did with Windows 95, Windows 7, Windows 10, etc. In the latter case, it finally reached Microsoft’s target of one billion active devices last year. With Windows 11 being incompatible on so many machines, one must wonder how long it will take the new OS to get even close to that number.

Windows 11 has been available in several different versions to those on the Windows Insider program for a while now. The free upgrade will begin rolling out to eligible Windows 10 PCs on October 5, and PCs that come pre-loaded with Windows 11 will be available to buy on the same date.

In other surprising survey results this week, it turns out that many students don’t know what PC files and folders are.