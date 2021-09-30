In brief: The 2021 edition of The Game Awards will take place on December 9 as an in-person event. Producer and host Geoff Keighley made the announcement earlier today on Twitter. The event, which goes down in just 10 weeks, will happen live from the Microsoft Theater in LA and will stream over the Internet around the globe.

The eighth annual event will be a full-scale production, meaning The Game Awards Orchestra will be back as well under conductor Lorne Balfe.

Keighley in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter said they are excited to return to the Microsoft Theater for a special night to celebrate the past, present and future of video games. “Our goal is to bring the entire community together to celebrate the most powerful form of entertainment in the world, and recognize emerging voices that represent the future of the medium,” Keighley added.

Last year’s show was presented virtually due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. At that event, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us II took home the coveted Game of the Year award, finishing on top in seven of the 10 categories it was nominated in. Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Among Us and Hades tied for second place, each earning three awards on the night.

Of course, the awards ceremony is just one aspect of the show. Many gaming fans no doubt tune in for the smattering of premieres that historically take place during the broadcast. With so many people tuning in (last year's event saw 83 million livestreams), it's the perfect opportunity for developers to showcase what they've been working on.

More information on The Game Awards 2021 will be shared in the coming weeks, we’re told.