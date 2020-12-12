Why it matters: This year the sixth annual Game Awards Show just happened to coincide with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. While CD Projekt Red's epic RPG may end up being the biggest game released in 2020, it was just a bit too late to score a nomination.

The Last of Us Part II ended up as top dog at this year's Game Awards, winning seven of its 10 nominations, including Game of the Year. No other game came even close to taking home that many awards. Second place in award count was a three-way tie between Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Hades, and Among Us with two awards each.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake won Best Score and Music and Best RPG. Hades took home both the Best Indie Game and Best Action Game awards. Among Us snagged victories for the Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer Game.

It is also worth mentioning the four-year-old title No Man's Sky beat out Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Call of Duty: WarZone, and Fortnite for the Best Ongoing Game. Hello Games truly deserved this recognition as it has labored for the last four years to turn a dumpster fire into an experience worthy of hundreds of hours of gameplay. No Man's Skay was also recognized with a nomination for Best Community Support but lost the trophy to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

If you're itching to know the rest of the winner's, we have recapped them below, or if you prefer, You can watch the show in-full above.

The Game Awards 2020 Winners

Game of the Year — The Last of Us Part II

Best Game Direction — The Last of Us Part II

Best Narrative — The Last of Us Part II

Best Art Direction — Ghost of Tsushima

Best Score And Music — Fantasy Fantasy 7 Remake

Best Audio Design — The Last of Us Part II

Best Performance — Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Games For Impact — Tell Me Why

Best Ongoing — No Man's Sky

Best Indie Game — Hades

Best Mobile Game — Among Us

Best Community Support — Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Innovation in Accessibility — The Last of Us Part II

Best VR/AR Game — Half-Life Alyx

Best Action Game — Hades

Best Action/Adventure Game — The Last of Us Part II

Best Role-Playing Game — Fantasy Fantasy 7 Remake

Best Fighting Game — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Best Family Game — Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Best Sim/Strategy Game — Microsoft Flight Simulator Best Sports/Racing Game — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Best Multiplayer Game — Among Us

Best Debut Indie Game — Phasmophobia

Content Creator of the Year — Valkyrae

Best Esports Game — League of Legends

Best Esports Athlete — Heo "Showmaker" Su / League of Legends

Best Esports Team — G2 Esports / League of Legends

Best Esports Event — League of Legends World Championship 2020

Best Esports Host — Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Those are your Game Awards winners for 2020. It will be interesting to see what 2021 holds. Although it's way too early to predict, chances are good that Cyberpunk 2077 will be a top contender.