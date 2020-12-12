The Last of Us II dominated the competition at The Game Awards Show
Why it matters: This year the sixth annual Game Awards Show just happened to coincide with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. While CD Projekt Red's epic RPG may end up being the biggest game released in 2020, it was just a bit too late to score a nomination.
The Last of Us Part II ended up as top dog at this year's Game Awards, winning seven of its 10 nominations, including Game of the Year. No other game came even close to taking home that many awards. Second place in award count was a three-way tie between Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Hades, and Among Us with two awards each.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake won Best Score and Music and Best RPG. Hades took home both the Best Indie Game and Best Action Game awards. Among Us snagged victories for the Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer Game.
It is also worth mentioning the four-year-old title No Man's Sky beat out Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Call of Duty: WarZone, and Fortnite for the Best Ongoing Game. Hello Games truly deserved this recognition as it has labored for the last four years to turn a dumpster fire into an experience worthy of hundreds of hours of gameplay. No Man's Skay was also recognized with a nomination for Best Community Support but lost the trophy to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.
If you're itching to know the rest of the winner's, we have recapped them below, or if you prefer, You can watch the show in-full above.
The Game Awards 2020 Winners
- Game of the Year — The Last of Us Part II
- Best Game Direction — The Last of Us Part II
- Best Narrative — The Last of Us Part II
- Best Art Direction — Ghost of Tsushima
- Best Score And Music — Fantasy Fantasy 7 Remake
- Best Audio Design — The Last of Us Part II
- Best Performance — Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
- Games For Impact — Tell Me Why
- Best Ongoing — No Man's Sky
- Best Indie Game — Hades
- Best Mobile Game — Among Us
- Best Community Support — Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Innovation in Accessibility — The Last of Us Part II
- Best VR/AR Game — Half-Life Alyx
- Best Action Game — Hades
- Best Action/Adventure Game — The Last of Us Part II
- Best Role-Playing Game — Fantasy Fantasy 7 Remake
- Best Fighting Game — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Best Family Game — Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Best Sim/Strategy Game — Microsoft Flight Simulator Best Sports/Racing Game — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
- Best Multiplayer Game — Among Us
- Best Debut Indie Game — Phasmophobia
- Content Creator of the Year — Valkyrae
- Best Esports Game — League of Legends
- Best Esports Athlete — Heo "Showmaker" Su / League of Legends
- Best Esports Team — G2 Esports / League of Legends
- Best Esports Event — League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Best Esports Host — Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
Those are your Game Awards winners for 2020. It will be interesting to see what 2021 holds. Although it's way too early to predict, chances are good that Cyberpunk 2077 will be a top contender.