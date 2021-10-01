Rumor mill: If rumors are to be believed, the release of AMD's Zen3 Threadripper CPU for consumer desktops has been delayed out of 2021. Previous dates had come from leaks and rumors, along with information about the workstation variants, which are already supposedly slated for next year.

Known leaker @greymon55 on Twitter said today that codename "Chagall" has probably been delayed to next year. Chagall refers to the codename attached to the consumer variants of AMD's 5000 series Threadripper processors that have appeared in leaks earlier this year. Up until now, those rumors indicated a November 2021 release.

Chagall seems to be delayed again, probably next year. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) October 1, 2021

After the infamous RansomEXX ransomware gang hit Taiwanese manufacturer Gigabyte in early August, it leaked some of Gigabyte's information about future hardware, including a Threadripper 5990X processor. According to that leak, it has 64 cores and 128 threads. It also supposedly has 256 MB of L3 cache, 64 PCIe 4.0 lanes, and 4-channel DDR-3200 memory. Those core counts are the same as AMD's current Threadripper 3990X, but leaked info about the 5000 series Threadrippers says nothing about clock speeds, much less real-world performance.

Towards the end of August, two Pro-model 5000 Threadrippers were spotted on a distributed computing network, revealing some details about them that were consistent with other leaks. The network listed them as a Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX and a Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5945WX. The former was a 64-core, 128-thread processor, while the latter had 12 cores and 24 threads. These are workstation models as opposed to the consumer HEDT processors and are rumored to be released in 2022.