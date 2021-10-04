In brief: It's the start of the month, which means the latest Steam survey has just dropped. September's results are undoubtedly positive for AMD; not only has the company bounced back and once again passed a 30% CPU user share, but it's finally seen one of its RDNA 2 cards enter the main GPU list, nearly a year after they first arrived.

It was back in May when AMD processors passed the 30% user-share milestone, losing that distinction a month later before falling to a long-time low of 27.3% in August. But team red reached an all-time high of 30.15% last month.

Amazon's top-selling CPU chart reflects AMD's newly found users. Last month it took six positions with the highest Intel offering in fourth place; this month, AMD has eight, while the highest team-blue chip is the Core i7-10700K in eighth place.

AMD will likely be even happier when it looks at Steam's GPU list. The Radeon RX 6000 cards have been missing from the main chart since their arrival last November. No RDNA 2 product gained the minimum 0.15% share required to qualify, relegating them to the Vulkan Systems category. But the Radeon RX 6700 XT has finally hit 0.16%, putting it near the bottom of the chart between the GeForce GT 630 and GeForce MX330.

Looking at the Vulkan System's section, the second most popular AMD card is the Radeon 6800 XT with 0.11% (the cards in this category are shown with twice their actual share), so another RDNA 2 product could enter the main list next month.

Not that much has changed within the rest of the graphics card category. The GTX 1060 remains on top despite losing some users, and the RTX 2060 falls from second to fourth. Interestingly, the RTX 3070 once again climbs a few spots and is now in 11th place, proving some people are still able to buy these low-stock cards, though how many come from eBay is unclear.

Elsewhere, Linux added more users to take a 1.05% share of the OS section, and the Valve Index HMD (17.5%) is now the second most popular VR headset behind the Oculus Quest 2 (33.1%).

AMD's CPUs and GPUs have faced more supply issues than its rivals, meaning that Lisa Su will welcome the latest survey—let's see if the company can build on the momentum.

As always, there are the usual caveats to remember: participation in the Steam Survey is optional among the platform's users, but while it may not give an exact picture of the gaming hardware landscape, it's a good indicator of what people are buying.