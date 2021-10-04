In brief: Tesla in the third quarter of 2021 delivered a record 241,300 vehicles, an impressive number in itself and even more impressive considering other automakers are experiencing declining sales due to the ongoing component shortage.

Tesla delivered a combined 232,025 Model 3 and Model Y units in addition to 9,275 Model S and Model X vehicles. The company only counts a vehicle as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct.

Tesla's stock popped on the news and briefly surpassed the $800 mark, but is cooling a bit as the day progresses.

Q2 2021 was Tesla’s previous best quarter, one that saw the EV maker deliver 201,250 vehicles. For comparison, the company delivered 367,500 vehicles in all of 2019. GM this past Friday said it sold 446,997 vehicles in the US in the third quarter, down 33 percent from the year-ago period.

Few companies seem immune to the ongoing component shortage. What started as a chip shortage spurred by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has snowballed into a much larger component shortage that is impacting a wide range of industries. Tack on a labor shortage, a trade war with China, energy use restrictions, and recent changes from the US Postal Service, and it’s shaping up to be a very tumultuous holiday season.

Despite record deliveries, Tesla is also working through global supply chain and logistics challenges. Three of the company’s most anticipated vehicles – the second-gen Roadster, the Cybertruck and its electric semi – are all facing delays.