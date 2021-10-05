In brief: Xbox has teamed up with the makers of Rockstar energy drink to create five collector’s edition cans inspired by Halo Infinite. Each can was designed by a different artist, who was given free rein to come up with their own interpretation of Master Chief. They’ll be available in five flavors including original, sugar free, blackberry goji, fruit punch and silver ice.

The artists responsible for the can designs are as follows:

Matt Taylor (Original): Based in Brighton in the United Kingdom, Matt Taylor specializes in illustration and comics. Throughout his successful 10-year illustration career, Taylor has turned to Americana and classic comic books from the 1950s and 1960s for inspiration.

Oliver Barrett (Sugar Free): Oliver is an artist and designer from Cleveland, Ohio, now residing in Austin, Texas. He spent nearly a decade at branding and marketing agencies as a designer before forging his own path as an artist, serving clients like 20th Century Fox, A24, Amazon, DC Comics, Disney, Variety and Vice.

Hydro74 (Blackberry Goji): Joshua M. Smith, also known as Hydro74, works in Orlando, Florida as a designer and artist. Through his 20 years of published work, he has been known for pushing the boundaries of contemporary art. He’s passionate about breaking new ground and expanding his artistic influences with the peers and brands in which he collaborates.

Dan Mumford (Fruit Punch): Dan Mumford is a freelance illustrator working in central London, UK, where he runs Studio Dan Mumford Limited. Over the past 13 years, Mumford has worked within the pop culture and music scene, creating everything from album covers, branding and screen-prints to new interpretations of classic film posters and albums.

Yuko Shimizu (Silver Ice): Yuko Shimizu is a Japanese illustrator based in New York City whose work combines Japanese heritage with contemporary reference points. Works by Shimizu address a range of serious issues but can also be light and whimsical.

From October 1 through December 31, gamers will also have the opportunity to unlock exclusive in-game content and win prizes using codes located under the tab of each Halo Infinite series can.

One prize bundle consists of an Xbox Series X console, a digital copy of Halo Infinite, a Razer Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor and a Razer Kaira Pro Halo Infinite headset. The grand prize, which will be awarded to one lucky winner in the US, includes a custom Jeep Gladiator featuring massive 43-inch tires, performance upgrades and pro-level suspension.

Participants and interested parties can enter their codes and read the full contest rules over on Rockstar’s website.

Halo Infinite launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series and Microsoft Windows on December 8, 2021.