What just happened? A hacker appears to have leaked the entirety of livestreaming service Twitch, from the source code and user payouts to encrypted passwords. It's recommended that all users change their passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and reset their stream key.

A 4Chan user posted the 125GB torrent link on the forum earlier today, saying it was to "foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space" because "their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool."

https://t.co/7vTDeRA9vt got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords. — Sinoc (@Sinoc229) October 6, 2021

The post also includes a #DoBetterTwitch hashtag, the same one from a recent campaign in which female and minority streamers shared their experiences of being subject to bot-filled "hate raids;" they also demanded that the platform do more to prevent them. It led to a group of streamers calling for a 24-hour Twitch boycott.

The leaked data, which the user says is just part one, is reported to include:

The entirety of Twitch's source code with comment history "going back to its early beginnings"

Creator payout reports dating back to 2019

Mobile, desktop and console Twitch clients

Several proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch

Every other property that Twitch owns, including IGDB and CurseForge

An unreleased Steam competitor, codenamed Vapor, from Amazon Game Studios

Twitch internal 'red teaming' tools

The leak shows the millions of dollars earned by some of the service's top streamers. Félix Lengyel, better known as xQcOW, made almost $8.5 million between August 2019 and October 2021—and that's just from Twitch; it doesn't include money from sponsors, merchandising, etc.

The gross payouts of the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021: pic.twitter.com/3Lj9pb2aBl — KnowSomething (@KnowS0mething) October 6, 2021

VGC reports that the torrent is said to include Unity code for a game called Vapeworld, which appears to be chat software based on Amazon's unreleased Steam competitor Vapor, a game store that integrates many of Twitch's features.

Users are currently searching through the trove of data. Twitch has yet to comment on the leak.