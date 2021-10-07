What just happened? Sony has published the first official trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, a reboot of the Resident Evil film series. The flick was written and directed by Johannes Roberts and is based on the events from the first and second game. It features a cast of largely unknown actors, and at times, the CGI looks a bit underwhelming. But let’s look past that for a moment.

Fans of the earlier entries in the franchise will immediately recognize direct callbacks to the first couple of games, like the scene with the zombie munching on a human corpse and the opening scene from the second game featuring the zombie-driven tanker truck.

The second half of the trailer is set to “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes and shows the team infiltrating the abandoned Spencer Mansion from the first game.

I can’t say for certain if it’ll be a “good” movie, but it certainly looks to cater to nostalgia-loving fans of the early franchise. Many of the original monsters appear in the trailer, and of course, there’s plenty of gore and foul to justify its R rating.

Roberts in an interview with IGN said he wanted to bring the horror back to the film franchise. "It was really important to me in this movie to scare people and to create a dark, creepy atmosphere that I felt that maybe had been missing from the previous movies, which were much more action,” Roberts added.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits theaters on November 24.

