In brief: Intel is expected to unveil its enthusiast-grade Alder Lake CPUs in the coming weeks, and motherboards are already popping up at some retailers. The good news is there will be a variety of DDR5 memory kits to choose from, but pricing and availability may disappoint enthusiasts who want to upgrade to the new platform.

RAM manufacturers are scrambling to release DDR5 memory kits in time for Intel’s Alder Lake CPU lineup, which is expected to break cover in the coming weeks. Some like TeamGroup have been trying to sell their DDR5 kits since June, but availability has mostly worked against them. PNY is readying DDR5-4800 kits that will arrive in the coming weeks, but that’s about all we know about that.

The latest manufacturer to join the race is GeIL, which was so excited about the latest DRAM standard that it started selling Polaris DDR5-4800 memory modules on Amazon and Newegg before their official announcement that happened earlier today. The company says its new Polaris RGB DDR5 lineup are targeted at early adopters for Intel’s Alder Lake and AMD’s Zen 4 platforms.

GeIL’s Polaris RGB DDR5-4800 CL40 modules will operate at 1.1 V and will come in 8-gigabyte, 16-gigabyte, and 32-gigabyte variants. These adhere strictly to the JEDEC standard, meaning they won’t offer any XMP profiles. For people who want more speed, the company will soon release a 16-gigabyte DDR5-5200 CL34 module that operates at 1.15 V, and a 16-gigabyte DDR5-5600 CL38 module that operates at 1.25 V, as well as dual channel kits. These will come with XMP 3.0 support for easy overclocking.

The new DDR5 memory modules will come with red, titanium grey, and white heatsinks, as well as the customary RGB lighting, and GeIL says they won’t interfere with most CPU coolers. As for pricing, a 32-gigabyte DDR5-4800 kit will set you back $349.99 and can be found at Amazon and Newegg. If that sounds expensive, know that at least the Z690 motherboards coming from Asus will come at relatively palatable prices, and Alder Lake CPUs won’t be much more expensive than their Rocket Lake counterparts.