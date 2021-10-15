Amazon is hosting a huge one-day sale on laptops and monitors from Dell, Acer, ViewSonic and more
What just happened? We’re barely at the midway point of October, but Amazon is already in a Black Friday mood. The e-commerce giant is currently running a one-day deal on a range of computers and monitors for those interested in doing some early holiday shopping, or are in need of something new themselves.
In the portable PC category, the Acer Swift X SFX14-41G-R1S6 creator laptop is down to $899.99 (regularly $1,069.99) while Dell’s Inspiron 13 5310 is marked down 19 percent from its usual price, yours for only $895.88. If it’s a desktop you’re after, Acer’s Aspire TC-1660-UA92 with a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD can be had for 24 percent off, or $469.99.
Displays are also discounted in Amazon’s sale. AOC’s 34-inch curved frameless CU34G2X display is 20 percent off, bringing the cost down to $367.99. Dell’s 240Hz 24.5-inch full HD gaming monitor can be had with a 30 percent discount, yours for $224.98.
For those on a tighter budget, the Asus Chromebook CX1 14-inch can come home with you for just $219.99 after a 21 percent discount. Optionally, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible can be yours for $214.99 courtesy of a 26 percent markdown. ViewSonic’s VX2718-2KPC-MHD 27-inch curved gaming monitor is 29 percent off, bringing the price down to $199.99. After a 17 percent discount, the Philips 29-inch UltraWide monitor is also $199.99. For a bit less coin, you can grab a 27-inch AOC display for $159.99 or this Sceptre 27-LED gaming monitor for $149.97.
Remember, these are all one-day deals, so if you see something you're interested in, it'd be wise to go ahead and pull the trigger now.