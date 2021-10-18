In brief: Amazon is expecting another big holiday season, and the e-commerce giant is hiring extra help to handle the uptick in anticipated orders. Amazon has announced the opening of 150,000 seasonal jobs across the US, with an average starting pay of $18 an hour in addition to sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 and an extra $3 per hour based on shifts in many locations.

Alicia Boler Davis, SVP of global customer fulfillment at Amazon, said seasonal hiring helps the company deliver on its promises to customers while also providing flexibility to full-time employees during busy periods.

Positions available in Amazon’s operations network including stowing, picking, packing and shipping, among others. New employees will be fully trained, and all facilities are said to follow strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Amazon said states with the greatest number of seasonal positions include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

A seasonal position with Amazon could provide some much-needed cash for the holidays, or serve as the first step in a long-term role with the company. Andrea Wilkerson, staffing coordinator for Amazon, started with the company four years ago as a seasonal employee and has since been promoted four times. "I can say from experience that the array of positions Amazon offers, coupled with a flexible work schedule, ensures the company can meet the needs of any employee," she said.

Interested parties can search for open positions near them and apply over on Amazon’s website.

Image courtesy AL.com