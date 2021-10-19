In brief: The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced a new collaboration with Lego Education aimed at increasing the impact and reach of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) learning. The first offspring of said collaboration is the Raspberry Pi Build HAT (Hardware Attached on Top), a $25 add-on board for the Raspberry Pi that uses the same RP2040 chip developed by the foundation.

It plugs in using the 40-pin GPIO header on the mini computer and can control up to four Lego Technic sensors and motors from the Lego Education SPIKE portfolio.

The foundation said the new HAT works with all Raspberry Pi boards featuring a 40-pin GPIO header including the Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi 4. And if you’re willing to use a ribbon cable or other extension device, it can also be used with the Raspberry Pi 400.

The Build HAT was designed with all of its components on the bottom, freeing up space on top for an extra mini breadboard or even Lego mini figures. Spacers can be used to ensure a snug fit, leaving room to access any unused GPIO pins for future projects.

The foundation also has a new power supply to pair with the Build HAT, so you can easily take advantage of things like motors which require an external power source. The PSU will set you back an additional $15, so you’re looking at $40 for the HAT and the PSU.

Raspberry Pi has additionally created a Python library for the Build HAT to help get you started down the right path. Furthermore, there are five new Build HAT project guides that can be followed to create things like a DIY game controller and a remote controlled car.

The Raspberry Pi Build HAT is available to order from today.