In context: Sharing screenshots from the PlayStation 5 is less than intuitive. Currently, it only has Twitter integration, so if you want to share something on Facebook, you must first post it to Twitter. Sony appears to be trying to make sharing PS5 media easier in a limited beta.

Sony announced via Twitter that it is beta testing a PlayStation 5 feature to allow users to share screenshots and videos through the PlayStation mobile app. The beta is only available in Japan and Canada currently. Sony did not share any plans to open the beta outside of those regions, however, depending on how it goes, Sony may expand the testing or scrap the whole thing "at any time."

"Important: we may modify this beta or end it any time; in addition, some features available during this beta may not make it into any final version or may see significant changes."

A limited-release beta enabling PS5 players in Canada and Japan to share their captured screenshots and game clips through PlayStation App is starting to roll out today. For details, check out: https://t.co/afVHXLbJsZ pic.twitter.com/WMVWqHP1GY — PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) October 18, 2021

To use the feature, users must first enable it in the PS5's settings. The "Stay Connected to the Internet" setting must also be turned on, and the console must be in rest mode. Once game capture is activated, whenever users make a screenshot or video clip with the Create menu or button, it will automatically upload the media to the cloud. However, videos must be less than three minutes with a resolution no higher than 1080p.

After uploading, users have 14 days to access the media using the PlayStation app. The content is listed under the Library>Captures tab. From there,it can be saved to the camera roll, shared to PSN friends or parties via Game Base, or posted to social media.

Sony used to have Facebook integration with the PlayStation 4. Sharing screenshots and video (up to 15 minutes) to Facebook was a relatively seamless process and an easy way to access media created on your PS4 from your phone or desktop computer. However, Sony broke ties with Facebook in October 2019 for an undisclosed reason and removed that integration. The game capture feature is not as smooth as sharing directly to Facebook, but it is better than the current clunky alternatives.