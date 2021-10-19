Google has officially introduced its new Pixel 6 series of smartphones, led by the flagship Pixel 6 Pro.

Google’s top-tier handset packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display operating at a resolution of 1,440 x 3,120 (512 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio) with a variable refresh rate that automatically adjusts from 10Hz to 120Hz based on the content currently being shown on screen. The display is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the company’s most advanced cover glass to date.

Lending its services for the first time is Google’s own Tensor processor alongside its Titan M2 security coprocessor and 12GB of LPDDR5 memory. Local storage options include 128GB, 256GB or 512GB, and are priced accordingly.

Google described Tensor as the biggest mobile hardware innovation in the history of the company. In its presentation, Google said mobile chips simply haven’t been able to keep pace with Google research and rather than waiting for them to catch up, they decided to build one themselves.

The project started years ago and the result is Google Tensor, a chip that was designed specifically to run its machine learning models. The CPU side consists of two high-performance cores, two mid-range cores and four high-efficiency cores alongside a 20-core GPU. According to Google, users can expect an 80 percent boost in CPU performance and a 370 percent gain in GPU performance on the Pixel 6 compared to the Pixel 5.

The Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899 for the 128GB model and is available to pre-order from today in your choice of black, white or yellow. Pricing scales up to $999 for 256GB of storage and tops out at $1,099 for 512GB of local space.

Developing. Check back as this story is being updated live.

Image credit David Urbanke