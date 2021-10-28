In brief: As PlayStation Studios continues to kick former exclusives out to into the PC market, Sony has decided its should create an official PlayStation PC brand. It was formerly lumping triple-A titles like Days Gone in with its PlayStation Mobile brand. So far it has only moved a few titles under the publishing LLC, but moving forward we can expect to see more ports taking on the PlayStation PC label.

It appears that Sony has begun using a new "PlayStation PC" branding. Resetera users spotted the change on Wednesday. Steam descriptions now list "PlayStation PC LLC" as the publisher on some PC versions of PlayStation games. They were previously under the PlayStation Mobile label. So far, only Days Gone, Helldivers, and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture are using the new brand.

Sony filed the limited liability company in California last April but formed the label in October 2020. The move makes sense considering how Sony has spent considerable focus on bringing former PlayStation exclusives to PC gamers.

Over the last year, the console maker has released a few AAA titles on Steam, including Horizon Zero Dawn, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Days Gone. One of Sony's biggest exclusives, God of War, launches on Steam in January. The company is also committed to porting Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to PC sometime in 2022 and has indicated it has no plans to slow down there.

In June, PlayStation Studio head Herman Hulst said the plan is to continue releasing PlayStation titles into the PC ecosystem, but they are still trying to figure out the timing. Hulst said the last thing PlayStation Studios wants to do is compromise console or first-party exclusive sales. Right now, it appears that PC players will have to wait about two years to play AAA exclusives.

"We're still early on in our planning for PC. And Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful. Bend Studio just released the PC version of Days Gone on May 18. So that's about two years after the PS4 release," Hulst said. "Releasing games on PC will not come ever at the expense of building an exciting lineup of great console games."

Releasing PlayStation games into the PC market is a good move, especially for titles that have exhausted their console-sales potential. As we progress into 2022, it would not be surprising to see several older exclusives like The Last of Us or Gran Turismo Sport hit Steam under the PlayStation PC brand.