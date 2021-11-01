Bottom line: A common criticism aimed at new versions of Apple's iPhone is that the device doesn't offer enough of an upgrade to warrant a purchase. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak also shares that sentiment; the famed engineer and computer programmer expressed his view on the iPhone 13, which he believes is practically identical to the smartphone's predecessors.

The latest generation of iPhones launched in September and delivered several improvements compared to the iPhone 12, including increased battery life and the inevitable enhancements to the camera. However, Yahoo Finance notes, Wozniak doesn't believe such upgrades provide much differentiation to previous models of the iPhone.

"I got the new iPhone; I can't tell the difference really," he remarked. "The software that’s in it applies to older iPhones, I presume. I worry about largeness and size ... but I don't study it. I’m just into if products are good."

Regarding Wozniak's comment on the device's size, Apple made all models of the iPhone 13 thicker and heavier than each variant of the iPhone 12.

For the past few years, consumers and reviewers alike have criticized the stagnation of the latest features each new iPhone brings with it. As noted in our iPhone 13 reviews roundup, the recently released smartphone "isn't a game-changer for Apple's series of smartphones." Minor tweaks such as a smaller notch, minimal design changes, the lack of a 120Hz screen, and slower charging than rival products were all highlighted by critics.

It's a similar state of affairs for the Pro version of the device as well: "Pro models have fewer of the special features that justify the higher prices."

As for the positives of the phone, excellent cameras, more base storage, and longer battery life were the common themes. Still, these improvements are usually among the few features underlined as worthwhile additions aside from any major processor upgrade.

Before the launch of the iPhone X, which replaced the popular home button's fingerprint sensor with Face ID authentication, Wozniak said it would mark the first time he wouldn't buy the latest iPhone model on release day.

"I'd rather wait and watch that one. I'm happy with my iPhone 8—which is the same as the iPhone 7, which is the same as the iPhone 6, to me," Wozniak stated. "For some reason, the iPhone X is going to be the first iPhone I didn't—on day one—upgrade to."