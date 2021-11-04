Why it matters: The nation’s second largest wireless provider is getting into the holiday giving spirit right on schedule. From November 9, new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers on postpaid consumer cellular and home Internet plans can score a full year of Paramount+ Essentials for free.

Essentials is Paramount’s base membership package. The ad-supported tier normally sells for $4.99 per month, or $49.99 annually if you agree to pay for a full year up front (a savings of roughly 16 percent). Essentials includes everything you’d get with the Premium (ad-free) bundle, with the exception of your local live CBS station.

T-Mobile’s offer extends to customers on any postpaid or Internet plan, and is even available to existing Paramount+ subscribers. Eligible customers can visit T-Mobile’s website starting November 9 to redeem the offer. Note that after 12 months, the subscription will automatically renew at the standard $4.99 rate. You’ll need to cancel before the promo expires in order to avoid being billed for the subscription.

T-Mobile perks just keep getting better with one year of @paramountplus ON US. Watch a Mountain of Entertainment starting 11/9. — T-Mobile (@TMobile) November 4, 2021

Streaming-based promos like this are a common occurrence around T-Mobile. Back in 2017, the carrier started offering Netflix free with select family plans, a promo that appears to still be active. And this past August, T-Mobile starting handing out free one-year subscriptions to Apple TV+, a promo that’ll remain active until next summer.

T-Mobile also operates an app called T-Mobile Tuesdays that doles out freebies of all sorts each and every Tuesday. A lot of the offers are probably things that most would pass on, but occasionally, there are some pretty good perks to be had.