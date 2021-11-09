In brief: It’s a question many gamers are asked, and most have a different answer: what is the greatest game of all time? It’s a conundrum that this year’s Golden Joystick Awards will answer, as decided by the voting public, and you can also vote for the greatest piece of hardware ever made.

Voting for the various Golden Joystick Awards 2021 categories finished last week, but you can still vote for the ultimate game of all time and best gaming hardware of all time over at GamesRadar. In the case of the former, there is estimated to be around 1.1 million games released over the last five decades, so a voting shortlist was created using existing 'best of all time' lists from Edge Magazine and Retro Gamer magazine, along with every Ultimate Game of the Year winner from previous Golden Joystick shows, which began in 1983.

Here’s the full list of Ultimate Game Of All Time contenders:

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Dark Souls

Doom (1993)

Grand Theft Auto 5

Half-Life 2

Halo: Combat Evolved

Metal Gear Solid

Minecraft

Pac-Man

Pokémon Go

Portal

SimCity (1989)

Street Fighter 2

Space Invaders

Super Mario 64

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Kart

The Last of Us

Tetris

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Everyone has their own opinion, of course—this writer would have picked The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had it been included. The list contains some important titles from video game history, including the three best-sellers of all time: Minecraft, GTA V, and Tetris, in that order. From the options available, I’m torn between Doom (1993) and Half-Life 2, but it’s hard to ignore the cultural impact of games such as Pac-Man and Space Invaders.

In addition to the ultimate game, voters also get to pick the best piece of gaming hardware of all time from this list:

Amiga 500

Atari 2600

Commodore 64

Dreamcast

Game Boy

Game Boy Advance

Gamecube

Nintendo 64

Nintendo DS

Nintendo Entertainment System

PC

PlayStation

PlayStation 2

PlayStation 4

Sega Mega Drive

Sega Saturn

Super Nintendo Entertainment System

Wii

Xbox 360

ZX Spectrum

Again, this is all very subjective; most readers, myself included, will likely pick the PC, though there are plenty of greats to choose from (learn more about the history of the Amiga and Commodore in this feature). The PlayStation 2 remains the best-selling console of all time, and many will argue over whether it was the Atari 2600 or Nintendo Entertainment System that really helped bring gaming to the masses.

What would be your pick for the ultimate game and greatest piece of hardware? Let us know in the comments below.