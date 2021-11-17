Recap: Netflix is a lot more open about how many people view its content these days, but the previous way it ranked titles based on if someone watched the first two minutes in their initial 28 days on the service was always contentious. That metric has now changed to the total number of hours watched per week, and the company has launched a website listing its most popular shows and movies.

Top 10 on Netflix is, as the name suggests, is a standalone website from the company that lists its content based on how many hours were viewed the previous week. It also specifies how many weeks a movie/show has been in the top 10. Visitors can check out four separate tables for English and non-English films and TV shows.

The lists track the total number of viewing hours from the previous Monday through to Sunday before being published on Tuesday. The most-watched film last week was Red Notice. It seems the less-than-glowing reviews for the Ryan Reynolds, The Rock, and Gal Gadot action-comedy didn't stop it from drawing over 148 million viewing hours between November 8 – November 14. Yara was the most-popular non-English title with almost 18 million views.

In the TV category, the third season of Narcos took top place with over 50 million viewing hours. In what comes as no surprise at all, Squid Game was the most popular non-English series, boasting 42.8 million hours and nine weeks in the top ten. Netflix notes that different seasons of a show are classed as different titles, and it counts repeated watches of episodes within that season toward the overall total.

It's possible to see the top 10 tables as far back as June 28, when Fatherhood was the top film and season 1 of Sex/Life the top show.

Netflix says it will also update its most popular films and TV shows of all time lists, which are based on total hours viewed in a title's first 28 days on the service.

Pablo Perez De Rosso, Netflix's vice president of content strategy, wrote that "Traditional measures like box office or share of audience (which was designed to help advertisers understand success on linear TV) aren't relevant to most streamers, including Netflix."

"Engagement as measured by hours viewed is a strong indicator of a title's popularity, as well as overall member satisfaction, which is important for retention in subscription services," Perez De Rosso added. "People want to understand what success means in a streaming world, and these lists offer the clearest answer to that question in our industry."