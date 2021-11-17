In a nutshell: There are probably enough PS5s out there now for Razer to start launching new accessories for Sony's console. The company previously released the wired Kaira X for both last-gen consoles (Xbox and PS). The new $99.99 Kaira and $199.99 Kaira Pro are Razer's first wireless gaming headsets for the PlayStation 5.

Razer’s new Kaira and Kaira Pro both support Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity with the included USB-C dongle. However, it’s the Pro model that packs more impressive technologies, albeit for double the price.

First appearing on the Kraken V3 Pro, the Kaira Pro is Razer’s second gaming headset to feature HyperSense haptics. Alongside Sony’s haptic triggers on the DualSense and its 3D audio, this tech brings added aural immersion by vibrating the headset as you play (imagine headshots).

The $200 Pro model uses 50mm Titanium drivers covered in memory foam ear cushions. It has a detachable HyperClear supercardioid mic that plugs in the 3.5mm audio jack when the headset isn’t connected in wired mode. There’s also support for Chroma RGB lighting, which users can customize via Razer’s mobile app.

The regular $100 Kaira drops the HyperSense tech but uses the same 50mm drivers and memory foam on the cups. It also has a fixed mic that is not as good at reducing background noise, as it uses a cardioid mic instead of a supercardioid unit. The standard Kaira also lacks metal accents on the headband.

Razer claims 30 hours of battery life for this model, while the Kaira Pro is rated for 20 hours with Chroma RGB and haptics turned on and up to 50 hours with the features disabled. In addition to the PS5, both headsets are compatible with PC and mobile.

Lastly, Razer has the $30 Quick Charge stand for the DualSense controller that comes in three matching colors. The charger and the Kaira headset are available for purchase right now, while pre-orders for the Pro model begin at the end of this November.