What just happened? Do you like to sing aloud to your favorite songs on Spotify but have been known to shout the line “I like big butts in a can of limes”? The good news for those who regularly mishear words is that Spotify is rolling out a real-time lyrics feature worldwide after being available in 26 countries and tested among a subset of US users.

Spotify writes that it partnered with Musixmatch, which already powers the service’s lyrics search, to integrate live lyrics into the “majority” of Spotify tracks. Both premium and free users will have access to the feature, available across the desktop app, iOS and Android devices, TV, and consoles. The company has teamed up with Musixmatch to show lyrics before, but that experiment ended in 2016.

To see a song’s lyrics on the mobile app, tap on the “Now Playing View” on a song and swipe up from the bottom of the screen to see the words scroll across in real-time. On desktop, click on the microphone icon in the “Now Playing” bar, and on the SpotifyTV app, open the “Now Playing View” on a song and navigate to the right corner to enable the “lyrics button.”

Part of the new feature includes the ability to share lyrics across social media in what will doubtlessly be seen as a poor attempt to look profoundly deep.

Spotify has long offered a “Behind the Lyrics” feature through a partnership with Genius that reveals some fun facts about songs alongside some of the lyrics. That feature wasn’t universally loved and is being discontinued with the arrival of live lyrics.

Apple Music, Deezer, and Amazon Music all have similar lyrics features, so Spotify is a bit late to the party—at least when it comes to US users of the world’s most popular music streaming service.