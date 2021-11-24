WTF?! It was probably only a matter of time before someone started offering desktop computer displays designed for social media. Elsonic's EK-MD088 almost looks like it was deliberately made as a joke, but it appears to be very real, and possibly an attempt to bring something like the mobile scrolling experience to the desktop.

Appearing to have been designed specifically for the endless scrolling of modern social media sites, the EK-MD088 has a native resolution of 420 x 1,920 pixels -- ridiculously thin but almost as tall as a 4K display when in vertical mode. Screenshots specifically show it displaying Discord and Twitter feeds.

Selling for around $130, they won't start shipping until sometime in February 2022. These might be a nifty alternative for users who can't fit everything they need onto one screen but don't want to shell out for another full monitor.

According to machine translation of the Japanese store page, it can receive power directly from a laptop or desktop through USB-C, and receives its video feed through mini-HDMI. The store page says mobile batteries will work, too.