What just happened? Despite being released back in 2015, Rocket League’s enduring appeal means it still attracts over 50,000 concurrent Steam players every day. For those who love the soccer-meets-rocket-powered-cars title, a free-to-play mobile version is rolling out globally for Android and iOS.

It was earlier this year when Developer Psyonix announced that its incredibly popular game would be hitting mobile platforms in the form of Rocket League Sideswipe. The biggest difference in this version is that the 3D view changes to a 2D side-on perspective. Cars are controlled using a virtual joystick on the left side of the screen, while buttons on the right are used for jumping and boosting, the latter of which works by automatic recharging rather than charging pads.

Players can take part in 1v1 or 2v2 matches that last around two minutes each—an Epic Games Account is required to play online matches. There’s also a ranking system with leaderboards and car customization, similar to what the non-mobile version offers. Game modes include the standard “soccar” and the basketball-style “Hoops,” and there’s even support for offline matches.

9to5Google notes that after the pre-season released in Oceania earlier this month, Epic Games and Psyonix are now launching Rocket League Sideswipe globally. It is free, though there are in-app purchases for cosmetic items and Rocket Pass.

Rocket League Sideswipe is still in its pre-season phase. Psyonix said it would release more details about season one soon.

You can download the game from the Google Play Store, where it currently has a 4/5 score from over 14,000 installs. It’s also available on Apple’s App Store.