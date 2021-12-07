What just happened? Following a similar announcement from its soon-to-be graphics card rival Intel, Nvidia has confirmed that its executive keynote address will take place at CES on January 4, a couple of hours before team blue holds its press conference.

Officially, Nvidia will be talking about accelerated computing, design, simulations, autonomous machines, and, thankfully, gaming. The event starts at 8 am PT, two hours before Intel kicks off its CES press conference.

Laptop GPUs are likely to play a large part in Nvidia’s presentation. @momomo_us recently tweeted that a French store was listing a new Acer Nitro 5 with an Intel Corei7-12700H and an RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB of RAM. There is currently no laptop version of the RTX 3070 Ti, so its announcement could be on the cards. We’re also expecting Intel to confirm the Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M mobile processors during its event.

Gamers are hoping to hear about some new and refreshed graphics cards from Nvidia, including the rumored RTX 2060 12GB, RTX 3090Ti 24GB, 3080 12GB, 3070Ti 16GB, and more. It could even talk about the chip shortage that it believes will alleviate in the second half of next year.

The keynote will be live-streamed, and you can view it here.

While AMD doesn’t have a CES press event, there are plenty of rumors claiming it will hold a conference on the same January 4 date as its CPU/GPU competitors, possibly at 7 am PST. If it does, expect to see the Ryzen 6000H and Ryzen 6000U mobile chips, perhaps some new Radeon RX 6000 cards, and more details on Zen 3D V-Cache Vermeer-X CPUs.