Something to look forward to: CES is just one month away, and we now know when Intel and AMD will be revealing their new hardware: January 4. We can expect to hear about the new Zen 3 and Alder Lake notebook chips, Arc Alchemist, and much more. Nvidia will also be hosting an event, though it’s yet to confirm the time and date.

AMD’s CES 2022 press conference takes place at 8 am PST on January 4. The focus will be on the company’s new Rembrandt CPU/APU line set to appear in the next generation of thin and powerful laptops. Both the Ryzen 6000H and Ryzen 6000U chips are expected to be revealed, with the former rumored to be based on the 6nm process node and feature Zen3+ technology, RDNA 2 graphics, a TDP of 35-45W, and a maximum of 8 cores/16 threads.

AMD also said it will unveil its upcoming graphics solutions, which could refer to lower-tier cards such as the Radeon RX 6500 XT or perhaps a refresh of some Radeon 6000 products. Don’t be surprised to hear more about Zen 3D V-Cache Vermeer-X CPUs, too.

Intel’s keynote takes place after AMD’s at 10 am PST. Like team red, we are expecting plenty of news about Intel's new laptop CPUs—Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M—as well as information on the non-K Alder Lake-S desktop chips and some 600-series chipsets. But most of the time could be spent talking about the Arc Alchemist GPUs.

Nvidia, meanwhile, hasn’t announced the date or time of its CES 2022 show yet. Laptop GPUs will doubtlessly play a big part, and we’re hoping to hear about a range of new and refreshed desktop cards: the RTX 2060 12GB, RTX 3090Ti 24GB, 3080 12GB, 3070Ti 16GB, and more.

All the keynotes will be live-streamed, so make sure to tune in next month.