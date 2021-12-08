Why it matters: Phones can get really hot under heavy use, like when gaming or shooting 4K video. With so many people using them to get their gaming fix, companies like Razer see this as an opportunity to offer RGB cooling gizmos to those addicted to mobile games.

Mobile gaming is more popular than ever, and consumer spending in this direction is set to reach $120 billion by the end of the year. For reference, that’s higher than all other platforms combined, which will amount to $84 billion this year.

By now it’s no secret that mobile devices tend to heat up quite a bit during gaming sessions or even shooting 4K videos, which can make the chipset throttle in an effort to cool down. This is why companies like Asus and ZTE also make phones that are optimized for gaming and thus feature somewhat better cooling than a normal phone. For instance, the Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro has a small internal RGB fan, while Asus makes a clip-on external cooling fan for its ROG Phone.

Razer this week unveiled a universal cooling fan that snaps onto the back of iPhones and Android phones to keep them cool during heavy use. In typical Razer fashion, the new Phone Cooler Chroma features a 7-blade RGB fan that can spin at up to 6400 rpm. The RGB lighting isn’t just for show, however, as it is used to show power and pairing status.

The company made two versions of the Phone Cooler Chroma. One is a MagSafe-compatible model that attaches magnetically to new iPhones, and the other is a slightly bulkier universal clip-on model that works on phones measuring 67 to 88 mm in width. Other notable specs are a 30 dB noise profile, so it should be relatively quiet during operation.

If you’re interested in the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma, you can order it through Razer’s online shop for $60.