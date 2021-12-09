In brief: YouTuber RwanLink has painstakingly recreated the Kakariko Village area from Ocarina of Time using Epic’s latest game engine. In the video’s description, he expressed interest in wanting to explore what the game’s various environments could look like utilizing modern technologies and features found in Unreal Engine 5 – namely, Lumen and Nanite.

Zelda projects have been getting a lot of attention lately, and rightfully so as it is one of Nintendo’s top franchises. We recently looked at a recreation of the N64 classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in C code and now, a separate undertaking reveals what the game could have looked like had Unreal Engine 5 been around in the late 90s.

Lumen is a fully dynamic real-time global illumination solution that reacts to scene and light changes, while Nanite is a virtualized micro polygon geometry system that lets artists create as much detail as the eye can see without compromising speed.

As you can see, the end result is absolutely stunning.

RwanLink notes that this is the first video in a series that will present different environments from the game, all in an effort to help him become a better artist. He also has a Patreon if you’re interested in supporting his work.

Unreal Engine 5 has done nothing but impress ever since it was first showcased by Epic Games in May 2020. It entered early access in mid-2021 and is on track for a full launch sometime early next year.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.