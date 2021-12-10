In a nutshell: Alder Lake only launched on November 4, but Intel’s 12th-gen processors are already proving very popular with consumers, helping increase Chipzilla’s market share. However, team blue remains in the shadow of dominant AMD, whose chips made up 70% of all CPU sales in Germany during November.

The data comes from Germany’s largest retailer, MindFactory, and was posted by Redditor ingebor. We see that Intel has finally reached a 30% share of a sales market that AMD has controlled since the launch of the Ryzen 3000 series. Coincidentally, the figures are the other way around in the Steam survey: AMD’s processors are found in 30% of participants’ PCs, a figure it only recently passed.

Alder Lake was Intel’s most successful generation last month, making up 37% of the company’s sales. It was followed by Rocket Lake (34%) and Comet Lake (28%).

But the overall market was a red one. Vermeer (Ryzen 5000 series) CPUs were the most popular chips by far, with a 48% share of all sales. AMD's other top-selling generations were Cezanne (11%) and Matisse (10%).

Looking at individual chips, the Ryzen 7 5800X was top of the list with 4,820 units. The Ryzen 5 5600X was second (3,570), followed by the Ryzen 9 5900X (1,620). Intel’s best-selling chip was the Core i7-12700K in seventh spot with 880 sales.

Both companies sold more CPUs in November than October—a particularly dismal month. The leap was likely helped by Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But what’s interesting is looking at sales during the same period a year earlier. Over 40,000 processors were sold in November 2020, whereas last month saw just over 20,000 sales. The YoY decline is doubtlessly due to the Ryzen 5000 launch in October 2020 and people upgrading their PCs in the futile hope of grabbing new graphics cards.

We can expect Alder Lake to keep chipping away at AMD’s share of the sales market, but things could quickly change when the Ryzen 6000 series launches next year.