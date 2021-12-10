In brief: Boost Mobile is taking on the big three wireless providers directly with a set of new plans that might be too good to pass up. The company's new Carrier Crusher plans look to put the squeeze on major carriers, so long as you’re willing to pay for a full year in advance. There are four plans under the 12-month category, and each includes unlimited talk and text. Where the plans vary is in how much high-speed data you get each month.

The introductory plan affords 1GB of 5G/4G data per month. It retails for just $100 for a full year, or $8.33 per month. The 5GB plan commands a bit more - $150 up front, which works out to $12.50 per month – while the 15GB plan will set you back $240, or the equivalent of $20 per month Each afford mobile hotspots, but usage draws from your monthly data allotment.

Last but certainly not least is the “unlimited” plan, which doles up to 35GB of monthly data and 12GB of hotspot data. It’ll cost you $300 up front for a full year, which works out to $25 per month.

There are also options to pay six months or three months at a time, but the discounts aren’t as attractive as the annual plan.

Boost Mobile is now owned by Dish Network, the nation’s fourth wireless carrier. Boost is operated as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which simply means it relies on another company's network – in this case, T-Mobile – to provide service to its customers.

The plans certainly aren’t for everyone, but if you aren’t heavily reliant on your smartphone and are looking to save some cash, this could be an excellent way to do just that over the course of a full year.

Image credit Sharon McCutcheon