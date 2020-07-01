Editor's take: Dish Network on Wednesday officially entered the rat race that is the US wireless industry through its $1.4 billion purchase of Boost Mobile from T-Mobile. The acquisition opens the door for some potentially interesting bundles involving Sling TV, the Dish-owned over-the-top Internet television service, or perhaps even its traditional satellite business.

The new Boost is coming out of the gate hot. In addition to introducing a new logo, Dish said that customers will be able to sign up for the revitalized $hrink-It! Plan which starts at $45 per month for 15GB of data. After three months of consecutive, on-time payments, the rate drops by $5 per month. After six total on-time payments, it goes down by another $5. It's unclear if there will be additional rate cuts beyond the six-month mark.

Boost previously offered a shrinking bill plan years ago but discontinued it in July 2014.

(Boost's new logo is essentially the old one, but with the Dish logo baked in.)

Those who may not need that much data can opt for a 10GB plan that commands just $35 per month. Both new plans will be available starting tomorrow, July 2.

Dish’s retail wireless business will be led by John Swieringa, a Dish executive with nearly 13 years of company experience.

With the Boost acquisition now complete, Dish said it suddenly has more than nine million customers. By comparison, AT&T had nearly 144 million subscribers in Q1 2020 while Verizon, the nation’s largest carrier by customer count, had 151.48 million subscribers as of Q3 2019. The new T-Mobile hasn’t yet shared its subscriber count following its merger with Sprint but it is expected to be up over 100 million.

