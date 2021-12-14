What just happened? CES might still be a few weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped LG from showing off two unconventional televisions ahead of the Las Vegas show, one of which is a battery-powered set that you can roll around on a portable stand.

The LG StandbyME has a design as weird as its name. This 27-inch television is portable (to an extent) thanks to the integrated battery and height-adjustable stand with wheels that allow users to swivel, tilt, and move the screen into portrait mode. You can also detach the display from the stand and place it anywhere, making it sound like a massive tablet—it has a touchscreen interface—albeit one with limited functionality. There’s a fabric finish on the rear, which should be nice when resting on your lap.

The StandbyME offers Android and iOS screen mirroring, which should work well with portrait mode in the same way as the Samsung Sero. You also get NFC tap-to-pair function and optional phone cradle, streaming apps, a USB port, at least one HDMI input, touch and gesture controls, and a remote.

As for battery life, LG says it will offer three hours on a single charge, so expect to plug it in if you want to enjoy a lengthy epic, though it’s likely to be more popular for video calls and in classrooms. There is no word on resolution or other display features, but we’re expecting an LCD rather than an OLED panel.

The other TV LG unveiled is the Objet. Like the company’s monstrously expensive rollable TV, the standout feature is its ability to hide away when not in use. In this case, a fabric cover can be raised or lowered to expose or conceal the 65-inch 4K OLED display. The fabric comes from Danish textile firm Kvadrat and is available in Kvadrat Beige, Kvadrat Redwood, Kvadrat Green.

Like the $100,000 rollable, it has a standard Full View mode and Line View, which displays widgets, date & clock, and can play music when part of the screen is covered. You can also use it to show off art when in Gallery Mode.

The Objet features the same LG Evo panel introduced on the LG G1, offering a higher peak brightness than the company's older OLED TVs. Buyers also get an integrated 80-watt, 4.2-channel sound system along with an as-yet-unannounced processor.

No word yet on the pricing or global availability of the LG Objet TV (model 65Art90) and LG StanbyME (model 27Art10). However, What Hi-Fi reports that the Objet arrives in South Korea tomorrow (December 15) for 9.9 million Won (around $8,355), while the LG StanbyME has been selling in the country since July, with a price of 1,040,000 Won ($877 US dollars).

h/t: Tom's Hardware