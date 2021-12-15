What just happened? Oppo has made its debut into foldables with the Find N. An impressive-looking rival to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, and an interesting new option in itself for fans of this form factor. It’s also priced competitively, starting at 7,699 yuan (~$1,210) for the 8GB/256GB version. Unfortunately, Oppo is only selling it in China initially, but a European launch could happen sometime in the future.

Oppo’s hardware ambitions were recently on display with announcements like its custom MariSilicon chipset and the Air Glass smart glasses. The company has now expanded into yet another device category: foldables. While not new to making phones, the Find N marks Oppo’s debut into the foldable form-factor, which on paper seems like a capable entry next to rivals from Samsung, Microsoft and Huawei.

Featuring a Samsung-made 7.1-inch 1,920 x 1,792 120Hz AMOLED “Serene Display” on the main 8.4:9 aspect ratio flexible screen, Oppo says the Find N shows 80 percent less crease than rivals and is durable enough to withstand over 200,000 folds. The external display, meanwhile, is a 5.49-inch FHD 60Hz AMOLED unit protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

While smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Find N’s dimensions are a little wider and thicker than its Korean rival, and it weighs slightly more at 275g (vs 271g). Under the hood is Qualcomm’s fast, but now slightly old SD 888 chipset, paired with either 8GB/256GB or 12GB/512GB of memory and storage, sans microSD expansion.

It’s the same SoC that powers the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The cameras, meanwhile, include a 50MP main, 13MP telephoto and 16MP ultrawide, alongside a 32MP selfie camera on the main flexible screen and the external display.

Oppo has also employed Samsung-like software features on top of Android 11, namely Flexform, which adjusts content layout based on screen angle, gesture-based multi-window app modes, and using the external display as a preview window for shots taken by the primary camera.

The Find N’s battery is a 33W capable 4,500mAh unit that also supports Oppo’s 15 AirVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. Other connectivity features include a side-mounted fingerprint reader, NFC and USB-C 2.0 on top of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The phone is now up for pre-order for customers in China and is available in White, Black and Purple finish.