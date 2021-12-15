Reload: Video game companies spend considerable effort getting gun reloading just right. Some animations are quick, some take a little longer, and others take a lot longer. Regardless of load time or accuracy, reloading in games conveys both a sense of urgency and an attitude of practiced precision when done right. A gamer recently captured this essence in a video that immediately went viral.

A self-proclaimed "video-game artist" going by Kommander Karl began making TikTok videos of himself reloading everyday household objects like toasters and pencil sharpeners in a way that you would swear was from your favorite first-person shooter. Some went viral, like his "Nice Caulk" video, which racked up 2.2 million views.

He got so much attention and requests for more he made a best-of video that has garnered 10.6 million views since he posted it to TikTok on Monday. When his numbers started skyrocketing, he uploaded the compilation to YouTube on Tuesday and currently has almost 60,000 views on that one (masthead).

It's worth mentioning that he does not have near as many followers on YouTube as he does on TikTok. In fact, Karl made the Reload Compilation in celebration of reaching 400,000 followers on TikTok. His YouTube subscribers sit at a mere 2,380.

Kommander Karl posted a video on Wednesday with his uber fat cat thanking everyone for their support, views, and comments (above). He mentioned that he has been approached by multiple "major news networks" via email since going viral and says he plans to continue producing content.

Others have done similar videos, but few have captured that authentic video-game feel that Kommander Karl seems to have mastered. Of course, what would you expect from a man with the Half-Life logo tattooed to his forearm? Here's hoping he keeps it up. At the very least, his reloads are good for a smile.