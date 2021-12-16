Mother of all boards: You’ll need a sturdy pair of hands to hold and install the MEG Z690 GODLIKE in a similarly sturdy, roomy casing. After all, MSI’s latest and highest-end motherboard weighs a hefty 6.6lbs (~4kg) and is classified as an E-ATX product, measuring 305 x 310mm. This enthusiast-grade hardware for Intel’s Alder Lake platform costs an eye-watering $2,099, a figure that’ll sting less when you consider the bundled AIO cooler and 32GB kit of DDR5 RAM.

MSI’s new MEG Z690 GODLIKE is a limited-edition motherboard for hardcore gamers who’ve either previously purchased an older GODLIKE motherboard or bought and registered an MSI RTX 3080 or 3090 GPU. This new board will also require a full tower case, considering its E-ATX form factor. With these two requirements out of the way, eligible owners are likely going to find this beefy Z690 board as the best place to install their Alder Lake CPU.

The main highlight of this motherboard is the included 3.5-inch 480 x 300px touchscreen that has a rear-mounted speaker and attaches to the board via a magnetic USB-C port. It can also work externally in wired mode and allows CPU overclocking, access to various system functions (clearing CMOS, booting up/restart), and displays system info (temperature, pump speed) in either portrait or landscape mode.

Although MSI is yet to set up a product page, the company’s weekly livestream event gave a thorough overview of this board, including its spec sheet shared below:

As expected, the Z690 GODLIKE has tons of connectivity options and premium features, including an all-aluminum design, tempered glass for protection and a metal backplate. The $2,099 bundle for this board includes a MEG S360 AIO CPU cooler and 32 gigs of Kingston's DDR5-6000 memory.

MSI plans to start selling this hardware in the coming months (late January/early February). Given the MEG Z690 GODLIKE's target audience, it'll be rare to find one of these in the wild.