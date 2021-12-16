What just happened? While Cyberpunk 2077 has been having a good time recently, CD Projekt continued to deal with the class-action lawsuit launched against the game over its disastrous launch 12 months ago. But that's now been resolved, and it cost the company a minuscule amount of money compared to what its RPG earned.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched on December 10, 2020, to more hype than possibly any other title in history. Sadly, the PC version was plagued with bugs and poor performance, and that was nothing compared to its state on last-gen consoles. So bad was the game on the PS4 that Sony removed it from the PlayStation Store just one week after release and only relisted it in June.

For many public investors, the painful launch was unacceptable, leading to several class-action lawsuits against CD Projekt over claims they were misled about its financial performance. Four of these suits were rolled into one, and the company entered settlement negotiations last week. It’s now agreed to pay $1.85 million in exchange for “relinquish[ing] any and all claims against the Company and members of its Management Board,” reports The Verge.

CD Projekt's share price over the last five years. Spot where Cyberpunk arrived.

While no small sum, almost $2 million is a drop in the ocean to a company like CD Projekt—Cyberpunk 2077 had a development budget of over $316 million and sold 13.7 million copies through the end of 2020. But the firm’s reputation, which was considered excellent following the success of The Witcher 3, has been irreparably damaged, and its share price is down 54% since Cyberpunk 2077 arrived. It took another blow in October after announcing that next-gen updates for both Cyberpunk and The Witcher 3 had been delayed until the second quarter of 2022.

Interestingly, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen something of a resurgence recently. It became the global top-seller on Steam last month and earned a 'Very Positive' recent reviews rating. It was also nominated for two Game Awards, though it won neither category, and was the PlayStation Store's best-selling game upon its return.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, we learned this week that Keanu Reeves, who portrays Johnny Silverhand in the game, has never even played it, despite CD Projekt claiming otherwise.