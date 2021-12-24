Huawei's P50 Pocket is a fancier Galaxy Z Flip 3 alternative that costs $1,400
Chinese OEM's first clamshell foldable has been launched locally, international availability is TBDBy Humza Aamir
What just happened? Huawei has just launched the P50 Pocket foldable for the Chinese market. Priced at 8,988 yuan (~$1,411) for the 8GB/256GB base model, the P50 Pocket is an expensive rival to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, but with some added design flair and powerful specs that match or beat Samsung’s foldable.
Huawei touts a proprietary hinge for the P50 Pocket, enabling a zero-gap design when the phone is folded and opening up a 6.9-inch OLED screen to display 2,790 x 1,188 pixels at 120Hz. As with almost all 2021 Android flagships, the P50 Pocket is powered by an SD 888 SoC that's paired with either 8GB/256GB or 12GB/512GB of memory and storage. It also has Huawei’s Nano Memory card support for expanding up to a further 256GB.
On the outside, the P50 Pocket has two big circles that house its triple-array camera system and a one-inch cover screen. The latter can show date/time, display from a variety of widgets like weather, alarm, calendar and music player, or configured to show info from third-party apps.
The cameras, meanwhile, include a 40MP wide main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide and a 32MP ‘Ultra Spectrum’ sensor to enable what Huawei calls ‘Fluorescence Photography.’ The selfie camera is a 10.7MP unit housed in the centrally positioned punch-hole display.
Like the Z Flip 3, the P50 Pocket uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor but has a slightly larger 4,000mAh battery (vs. 3,300mAh) and 40W fast charging support. Huawei’s much higher price tag than its main Samsung rival could make it a tough sell, but the lack of Google apps and services is what might hold it back from becoming a mainstream option in the foldables category.
Huawei’s Android-based HarmonyOS is also fairly behind in terms of OS market share, and if the OEM ever decides on a global launch, the P50 Pocket will have an uphill task of competing with established rivals like Galaxy Z Flip 3 or newer foldables like the Oppo Find N that have Google services on board.