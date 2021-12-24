In context: AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution, better known as FSR, has been around for six months now, which has prompted Lisa Su and co. to release a promo video showing off the tech's 70+ current and upcoming supported games.

AMD’s open-source upscaling tech works similarly to Nvidia’s lauded DLSS: reducing a game’s rendering resolution then using an algorithm to upscale an image to the target resolution, thereby improving performance. But instead of using AI-based temporal upscaling like Nvidia, FSR relies on spatial upscaling with no AI used in the process.

FSR has proved very popular since its arrival. So popular, in fact, that AMD says it has “become the fastest adopted software gaming technology in AMD history.”

In its video, team red notes that 47 current games support FSR, and another 24 upcoming titles will be supported—see the complete list at the bottom of the page.

Most of the games in the video are shown in 4K using the Radeon RX 6900 XT. There are a handful running on the less-powerful Radeon RX 6800 XT, including God of War, which manages an impressive 57fps at Ultra settings in 3840 x 2160.

We do see one game playing at 1440p in the video. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is shown reaching 99fps at this resolution with the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

The upscaling tech market will get another player next year when Intel’s Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) arrives alongside its Arc Alchemist graphics cards. Team Blue’s version is similar to FSR in that it uses open standards and will run across multiple GPU platforms, but it’s also AI-based in the same way as DLSS.

Current games with FSR support:

22nd Century Racing Games

Amid Evil

Anno 1800

Arcadegeddon

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Back 4 Blood

Baldurs Gate III

Black Desert

Call of Duty Vanguard

Century: Age of Ashes

Chernobyl Lite

DeathLoop

DOTA 2

Edge of Eternity

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey

Enlisted

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

F1 2021

Far Cry 6

Farming Simulator 22

GAMEDEC

Ghostrunner

Godfall

Grounded

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Icarus

KEO

Kingshunt

Builders Journey

Marvel's Avengers

The Medium

MYST

NECROMUNDA: Hired Gun

The Rift Breaker

Second Extinction

Terminator Resistance

Undying

Resident Evil Village

War Mongrels

WARHAMMER Vermentide

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

World of Warships

World War Z: Aftermath

Upcoming games with FSR support:

Astergos

Vampire Masquerade: Blood Hunt

Do Something

Edge of The Abyss

Escape From Tarkov

Evil V Evil

Forspoken

God of War

Hellish Quart

Hitman III

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Iron Conflict

Karma

Myth of Empires

No Man's Sky

Raji

Stray Blade

Super People

The Elders Scroll Online

Warface

Workshop Simulator

X4: Foundations