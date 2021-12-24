AMD video shows off over 70 current and upcoming games that support FSR
Including God of WarBy Rob Thubron
In context: AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution, better known as FSR, has been around for six months now, which has prompted Lisa Su and co. to release a promo video showing off the tech's 70+ current and upcoming supported games.
AMD’s open-source upscaling tech works similarly to Nvidia’s lauded DLSS: reducing a game’s rendering resolution then using an algorithm to upscale an image to the target resolution, thereby improving performance. But instead of using AI-based temporal upscaling like Nvidia, FSR relies on spatial upscaling with no AI used in the process.
FSR has proved very popular since its arrival. So popular, in fact, that AMD says it has “become the fastest adopted software gaming technology in AMD history.”
In its video, team red notes that 47 current games support FSR, and another 24 upcoming titles will be supported—see the complete list at the bottom of the page.
Most of the games in the video are shown in 4K using the Radeon RX 6900 XT. There are a handful running on the less-powerful Radeon RX 6800 XT, including God of War, which manages an impressive 57fps at Ultra settings in 3840 x 2160.
We do see one game playing at 1440p in the video. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is shown reaching 99fps at this resolution with the Radeon RX 6800 XT.
The upscaling tech market will get another player next year when Intel’s Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) arrives alongside its Arc Alchemist graphics cards. Team Blue’s version is similar to FSR in that it uses open standards and will run across multiple GPU platforms, but it’s also AI-based in the same way as DLSS.
Current games with FSR support:
- 22nd Century Racing Games
- Amid Evil
- Anno 1800
- Arcadegeddon
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Back 4 Blood
- Baldurs Gate III
- Black Desert
- Call of Duty Vanguard
- Century: Age of Ashes
- Chernobyl Lite
- DeathLoop
- DOTA 2
- Edge of Eternity
- Elite Dangerous: Odyssey
- Enlisted
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- F1 2021
- Far Cry 6
- Farming Simulator 22
- GAMEDEC
- Ghostrunner
- Godfall
- Grounded
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Icarus
- KEO
- Kingshunt
- Builders Journey
- Marvel's Avengers
- The Medium
- MYST
- NECROMUNDA: Hired Gun
- The Rift Breaker
- Second Extinction
- Terminator Resistance
- Undying
- Resident Evil Village
- War Mongrels
- WARHAMMER Vermentide
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands
- World of Warships
- World War Z: Aftermath
Upcoming games with FSR support:
- Astergos
- Vampire Masquerade: Blood Hunt
- Do Something
- Edge of The Abyss
- Escape From Tarkov
- Evil V Evil
- Forspoken
- God of War
- Hellish Quart
- Hitman III
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Iron Conflict
- Karma
- Myth of Empires
- No Man's Sky
- Raji
- Stray Blade
- Super People
- The Elders Scroll Online
- Warface
- Workshop Simulator
- X4: Foundations