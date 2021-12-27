What just happened? Windows 11 arrived with a relatively minor set of issues and Microsoft has been working hard to address them one by one since the official launch. Most recently, the Redmond firm has confirmed a problem affecting color profile management and color rendering on the new OS. A patch is already in development but it won't arrive for at least another month.

As reported by Windows Latest, the bug is preventing some image editing programs from rendering colors correctly on certain HDR displays. The problem is especially apparent with white shades, which can often display in bright yellow or other colors.

Microsoft writes that the issue occurs when certain color-rendering Win32 APIs return unexpected information or errors under specific conditions. It emphasizes that not every color profile management program is affected, and color profile options available in the Settings page of the stable Windows 11 build, including Microsoft Color Control Panel, are expected to function correctly.

Microsoft said it is working on a fix for the color issue, which affects Windows 11 version 21H2, though it’s not expected to arrive until late January.

Elsewhere, the Windows 11 KB5008215 patch that arrived on December 15 has brought user reports of several other problems, including one that sees it failing to install. There are also reports of SSD/NVMe performance issues still being found, despite the bug being present since August.

If you’ve made the jump to Windows 11 but are missing some of Windows 10’s distinctive elements, check out this feature on how to make Windows 11 look and feel more like its predecessor.