In brief: Adata’s Xtreme Performance Gear (XPG) brand is planning to attend the Consumer Electronics Show for the first time in two years, and they’ll be bringing a handful of interesting products to showcase including a concept mouse that aims to put a sizable library of games in the palm of your hand.

The XPG Vault is a wired USB-C gaming mouse that integrates up to 1TB of solid-state memory onboard. Mice with integrated storage aren’t new, but the vast majority only have enough space for a handful of custom profiles or macros. Others have also existed with the capacity to replace a standalone USB flash drive, but transfer speeds are often a hindrance. The storage inside the XPG Vault is clocked at 985MB/sec, we’re told.

Adata was unfortunately short on details regarding the XPG Vault in its announcement, so we don’t anything about the optical sensor or the SSD. Odds are, however, that the storage is made by Adata considering they specialize in memory and storage products.

Speaking of, Adata also has a couple of exciting prototype PCIe Gen5 products in the pipeline for CES including Project Nighthawk and Project Blackbird.

CES is scheduled for January 5 through January 8, 2022, in Las Vegas, with January 3 and January 4 designed as press-only days. Several major tech players have already pulled out of the in-person component due to rising concerns over the pandemic including Microsoft, Intel, Google, Lenovo Twitter, among others.

As of this writing, the in-person element is still happening without them, but don't be surprised if things change in the coming days.

Image courtesy Rodnae Productions