Editor's take: Microsoft is the latest tech titan to withdraw from CES 2022 in Las Vegas, joining dozens of others that have already pulled out of the in-person show early next year. At this rate, it seems all but certain that CES will again be a virtual-only event like CES 2021 was.

The Verge was first to report on the matter. According to the publication, an unnamed Microsoft spokesperson said via e-mail that after reviewing the latest data on the rapidly evolving Covid environment, Microsoft has decided not to participate in person at CES 2022. Instead, the Redmond-based tech company will have a digital presence for its Microsoft Partner Innovation Experience and Automotive Press Kit.

Those that have been keeping score know that Microsoft joins a growing list of participants that have opted out of the in-person aspect of next month’s trade show. As of this writing, Lenovo, Intel, Amazon, GM, Google, Meta, Twitter, Pinterest, AT&T and Waymo have canceled in-person plans. T-Mobile said it will significantly limit its in-person participation.

The Consumer Tech Association, the organizing body of CES, said on December 22 that CES 2022 would still have an in-person element. Now that even more companies have dropped out (and with more likely to do so in the coming days), I’d be surprised if the organization sticks to its guns much longer.

The Consumer Electronics Show takes place on January 5 through January 8, 2022, in Las Vegas, with January 3 and January 4 designed as media-only days.

Image credit Charles Platiau, Kio