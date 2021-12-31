WTF?! When one imagines “the world’s fastest PC,” you wouldn’t expect its performance to be measured in kilometers per hour (KPH). But Sega and ASRock’s Alder Lake build is a little different from the norm: it’s integrated into the chassis of a Remote Control car that’s capable of reaching 100 KPH, or just over 62 MPH.

The speedy PC, created in collaboration with G-Force and Masami Hirosaka, was built to celebrate the Steam Winter Sale, which features several titles from Sega. It’s also being given away as a prize. Entering the competition involves following Sega Official on Twitter, retweeting the tweet below, and commenting. The prize draw will be announced at the end of the Steam sale, which finishes on January 5. Sadly, it’s only open to residents of Japan.

The PC itself is no slouch when it comes to the hardware it’s packing, featuring an Intel Core i9-12900K processor sitting in an ASRock Z690M Mini-ITX board, an ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16GB, 32GB of dual-channel RAM, and a 2TB SSD. It’s also filled with Sega Atlus PC titles and comes with 23 codes for Sega games on Steam for the winner to enjoy.

As you can see in the video, the Remote Control car zips around the track despite its very un-aerodynamic shape. It’s likely that the box-style design is primarily to protect the components inside from being destroyed during a high-speed crash.

