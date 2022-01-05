In brief: Access to mods is one of the primary reasons many gamers love the PC as a platform. Inventive modders create everything from full overhauls and graphical improvement packs to entirely different input methods for their favorite games. Modder Praydog has accomplished the latter with the Resident Evil series on PC: they've managed to add full VR support to the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes and more rudimentary support to later entries in the series, including RE7 and RE8.

The results are impressive. Praydog has managed to implement full 6DOF motion controls and a first-person camera which is a big deal by itself. However, he took things a step further by implementing actual weapon impacts and projectile physics -- you can manually throw grenades, and strike enemies from any angle you desire with either the butt of your firearm or the blade of your knife.

We'll admit that the melee doesn't seem to be the most impactful thing in the world, but that's no surprise. Until VR device makers are able to implement some sort of hitstop feature or model weapon weight and impact, melee combat is always going to feel a tad floaty compared to "traditional" video game fighting.

Nonetheless, Praydog's work is about as close to a vanilla VR implementation that we're likely to see in a Resident Evil game. Better yet, it's easy to install, at least as far as mods go.

To add it to your copy of RE2 or 3 Remastered, you need only install SteamVR and extract the files from the corresponding zip downloaded from this Github page. Right now, there are zips for DMC5, Monster Hunter Rise, RE2, 3, 7, and 8.

After you've grabbed the correct file, extract it to the appropriate game's installation folder, and you should be done. Just boot up your game and press the Insert key to open up the VR mod menu. If everything is configured to your liking, things should work smoothly from there. If they don't, a helpful troubleshooting guide can be found here.