In a nutshell: Aside from any availability issues down the road, Acer’s plentiful new PC gaming hardware should be enough for a variety of audiences. From the 48-inch 4K CG48 monitor pitched as a TV replacement, to a couple of regularly sized Predator gaming displays, full and mid-tower PCs, and gaming laptops. There are also two new Swift X models with 16:10 displays and two Aspire-branded AIOs for productivity users.

The Predator CG48 gaming monitor comes with a sizeable 48-inch OLED panel that offers 4K resolution with a 138Hz refresh rate. Acer is targeting PC and console owners with this monitor, who can take advantage of its 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 ports, as well as 4 x USB 3.2 and 1 x USB-C.

Acer claims a 0.1ms GtG response time for the CG48, alongside HDR10, 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. The monitor will arrive in China first in Q2, 2022, followed by the US and other global markets in Q3 2022 with a $2,499 / €2,199 price tag.

The Predator X32 and X32 FP make up Acer’s remaining gaming monitor announcements. Both of these sharp-looking IPS monitors come in at 32-inches with 4K resolution and feature 576-zone miniLED backlighting but have noticeable differences otherwise.

The more expensive $1,999 / €1,899 X32 features a 160Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate and Reflex support, and ports including 3 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB 3.0 hub.

The $1,799 / €1,599 X32 FP, on the other hand, can be overclocked to a slightly higher 165Hz refresh rate from its native 160Hz, supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and has a different port setup. There are 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports aimed at console users, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, alongside a 90W-capable USB-C port, 1 x USB-B port and a USB 3.0 hub.

The Predator X32 FP launches in Q2 2022 globally, while the X32 will arrive in Q3 2022 for North American and EMEA markets.

Acer’s desktop offerings include the full-sized Predator Orion 5000 and the mid-tower Orion 3000. Both Windows 11 PCs can be specced with up to a 12th-gen Intel i7 chip and an RTX 3080 GPU in the bigger model, and an RTX 3070 in the Orion 3000.

Both PCs also support up to 64GB RAM (higher clock speeds on the Orion 5000) and up to 2TB of NVMe storage. Their darkened glass and metal finish cases have transparent side panels and feature Predator FrostBlade RGB fans on the front.

These gaming PCs will hit the North American market in February, starting at $2,599 / €1,999 for the Orion 5000 and $1,999 / €1,299 for the Orion 3000.

Acer’s laptop refresh for the Predator Helios line includes 12th-gen Intel silicon and the latest Nvidia RTX 3000 graphics, while the new Nitro 5 series can also be specced with an AMD Ryzen 6000 processor.

The flagship Predator Triton 500 Special Edition can be had with up to a 12th-gen i9, an RTX 3080 Ti Laptop and 32GB of 5,200Mhz RAM. This beastly machine supports up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage, packs a large 99.98Wh battery and uses a triple-fan cooling system.

Its 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display has a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution that refreshes at 240Hz and supports G-Sync. It arrives in North America in March for $2,299 / €3,499 and next month for EMEA markets.

There’s also the cheaper Helios 300 series that Acer is launching in 15.6-inch QHD 165Hz and 17.3-inch QHD/FHD 165Hz/144Hz versions. These laptops use slightly less powerful hardware than the Triton 500 SE, with up to a 12th-gen i7 and RTX 3080/3070 Ti combo. RAM and storage max out at 32GB and 2TB, respectively.

The Helio 300 series will start at $1,649 / €2,299 for the 15.6-inch model when it comes to North America in May, while the 17.3-inch version will arrive sooner in March with a $1,749 / €2,399 price tag.

Acer also announced a hardware refresh for the Nitro 5, which supports up to a 12th-gen i7 or an AMD Ryzen 6000 chip that can be paired with an RTX 3070 Ti and up to 32GB of RAM. Like the Helios 300, the Nitro 5 series will also come in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch sizes that use either QHD/FHD 165Hz or FHD 144Hz panels.

The Nitro 5’s smaller, Intel variant arrives first in North America with a $1,049 / €1,549 price tag, followed by the $1,099 / €1,599 AMD version in April.

For the non-gaming, ultrabook crowd, Acer has announced two new Swift X models with 16:10 displays. The 14-inch variant can be had with a 12-core 12th-gen Intel silicon and RTX 3050 Ti graphics, while the bigger, 16-inch model features the same CPU, but with discrete Intel Arc graphics.

Acer notes 16GB RAM and 2TB SSD storage for these models, alongside plenty of connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 and a Windows Hello fingerprint reader.

Lastly, there’s a couple of Aspire-branded AIOs: The 27-inch C27 and 24-inch C24. These slim workstations support up to 12th-gen i7 silicon and GeForce MX550 GPU, alongside 64GB of RAM and 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD of storage.

Acer notes connectivity features like Thunderbolt 4 support, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 5MP webcam with two stereo mics for teleconferencing. Pricing and availability info for Acer’s upcoming Swift X ultrabooks and Aspire AIOs is currently unknown.