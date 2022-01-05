What just happened? Gaming monitors have been one of the most prevalent products at CES this year. Joining the list of enticing-looking displays is another entry in HP's 27-inch Omen line: the Omen 27u, which features a 144Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

HP's latest addition to the Omen 27 series will be joining the Omen 27i, which comes with a 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, and the more recent Omen 27c that keeps the same QHD display while upping the refresh rate to 240Hz and adding a curved panel.

The Omen 27u uses an 8-bit IPS panel that reaches 144Hz and offers a 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, making it an appealing prospect for those with beefy rigs. It also has a 1ms response time, can reach a maximum brightness of 450 nits (DisplayHDR400 certified), covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 99% sRGB, and comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro adaptive sync support.

In addition to being aimed at PC gamers, the Omen 27u features an HDMI 2.1 port that will support 120Hz rates, making it an appealing prospect for current-gen console owners who want to hook their PS5/XBSX up to something smaller than a regular 4K TV.

Elsewhere, the monitor comes with an HDMI 2.0 port in addition to the HDMI 2.1 input, one DisplayPort 1.4, two USB A 3.2 ports, a USB Type-C, a single 3.5mm audio-out jack, and built-in stereo speakers. There are also thin "micro-edge" bezels, customizable RGB lighting sections, and the usual Omen Gaming Hub software packed with gaming-focused features.

The Omen 27u arrives in Spring with an MSRP of $699.99.

For other CES monitors, check out the 55-inch curved 4K Odyssey Ark from Samsung that can swivel into portrait mode and the company’s 4K@240Hz Odyssey Neo G8.