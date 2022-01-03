Something to look forward to: Samsung says the Odyssey Neo G8 is the world’s first monitor to bring 4K resolution at a blistering 240Hz refresh rate. The Neo G8 uses Samsung’s Quantum Mini-LED tech for its 32-inch panel and features an immersive 1,000R curvature. This monitor is one of Samsung’s three new models that will be showcased during CES 2022.

The Odyssey Neo G8 shares the same design language and similar tech as the excellent Odyssey Neo G9 super-ultrawide, albeit packed into more sane proportions. Like the bigger model, the Neo G8 has a 1000R curvature and offers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness, but features a 4K@240Hz panel instead of the dual QHD@240Hz setup in the Neo G8.

Samsung notes a 1ms response time (GtG) for the smaller Neo G8, and in terms of ports, the monitor reportedly features dual HDMI 2.1 and a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection. Expectedly, the Neo G8 supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro tech for smooth gameplay, though a modern AAA game/GPU combo will be pretty much incapable of running at 4K@240Hz without a noticeable adjustment to quality.

Additionally, Samsung has also announced two other monitors, namely the connectivity-focused M8 and the creator-focused S8. The former is an ultra-slim 11.4mm 32-inch UHD monitor that features a magnetic SlimFit webcam for teleconferencing, cloud game streaming, and can act as a hub for Samsung’s SmartThings IoT platform. It also comes with a dedicated remote and a 65W USB-C port for passthrough charging.

The S8, meanwhile, is a 4K monitor, coming in 27- and 32-inch sizes with 98 percent DCI-P3 coverage and Display HDR 600 certification on the bigger model. It uses a glare-free matte display and is being pitched to content creators looking for a simplified workstation. To that end, Samsung has added built-in LAN support and 90W USB-C charging for laptops and phones.

All three monitors will be officially announced at Samsung’s CES 2022 showcase this week, where their remaining specs, price, and availability info will likely be revealed.