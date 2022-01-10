A hot potato: Open world games aren’t the best genre for those who don’t have much time to play games. That’s especially true with the upcoming Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which developers say will take a ridiculously long 500 hours to complete everything it has to offer.

The follow-up to 2015’s zombies-meets-parkour title is one of the most hotly anticipated titles this year. The first game also required a fairly hefty investment of players’ time, around 55 hours, but according to developer Techland’s recent tweet, fully completing everything in Dying Light 2 will take 500 hours. That’s the equivalent of over 20 days of continuous play, or, as the company puts it, almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid (around 534 hours).

To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours—almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!#DyingLight2 #stayhuman pic.twitter.com/Sk3KFpRJoA — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

Techland did emphasize the vital caveat in a follow-up tweet: 500 hours is how long it will take to 100% complete the game, “finishing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world.”

The good news is that those who just want to finish Dying Light 2’s story and side quests will need a still-long but less life-stealing 70-80 hours.

It seems that Techland’s boast of a 500-hour game wasn’t as well-received as it had expected, hence the confirmation that it’s only that long for completionists. Many people want value for money from a game, but that shouldn’t come at the cost of it being stuffed with boring, repetitive filler. On the flip side, there were those who welcomed the news that they’d be playing Dying Light 2 for a long, long time.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human arrives on February 4 following several delays. Expect to work pretty hard if you want to finish it before Elden Ring launches on February 25. Techland recommends using an RTX 3080 if you want ray tracing effects in the game, even at 1080p.