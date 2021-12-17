What just happened? Dying Light 2: Stay Human, another hyped game that’s seen more than one delay, finally arrives in February. With the launch date closing in, developer Techland has released the PC system requirements, and they’re not too bad for a title that looks as pretty as this one—unless, that is, you want ray tracing, in which case an RTX 3080 is recommended to play at just 1080p.

As long as you’re willing to put up with 30fps at low quality, Dying Light 2 can be played on a GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 560 4GB paired with a Core i3-9100 or Ryzen 2300X. Sticking with the same resolution but moving to 60fps and high graphics settings requires an RTX 2060—one of the most popular cards among Steam survey participants—or an AMD RX Vega 56 combined with a Core i5-8600K or Ryzen 5 3600X.

What we’ve seen of Dying Light 2 so far looks gorgeous, so those specs will be welcomed by most. But things could start getting troublesome for those who want ray tracing turned on. All those realistic shadows, reflections, and lighting effects require at least an RTX 2070 with a i5-8600K or Ryzen 5 3600X, and that’s just at low-quality 30fps@1080p. If you want 60fps with high quality, an RTX 3080 is recommended—and that’s still only at 1080p.

The good news is that Dying Light 2 does have DLSS support, but you’re still going to need a pretty monstrous PC if you want to run at 1440p or 4K with the quality cranked up, especially if ray tracing is enabled.

Elsewhere, all but the minimum requirements ask for the game’s 60GB installation to be placed on an SSD instead of an HDD.

We’ll find out if Dying Light 2: Stay Human lives up to the hype on February 4.