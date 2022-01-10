Forward-looking: After teasing it on social media, Honor has finally pulled the curtain on its first foldable phone, the Magic V. With it, Honor will be joining the ranks of companies with a foldable handset, including Samsung, Xiaomi, and its former parent company, Huawei.

Like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Honor's foldable phone has an external screen and the larger inner screen. The outer screen uses a 6.45-inch curved OLED panel with a 2560x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The internal display measures 7.9 inches diagonally and has a 2272x1984 resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Both panels cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum and have a 10-bit color depth (1.07 billion colors).

The Honor Magic V will be powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, packing the new Adreno GPU that promises to deliver a 30 percent performance uplift over its predecessor. There's 12GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage to complement the SoC, which should be enough even for power users.

The phone's rear photo array setup consists of a 50MP primary, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP "spectrum enhanced" camera. In addition, there's a 42MP front selfie cam on both internal and external screens.

Thanks to the dual-circuit battery design and the 4,750mAh battery, Honor's foldable phone can last for a whole day of usage. Honor's 66W SuperCharge technology allows the device to charge up to 50 percent of the battery in just 15 minutes. For a full charge, it takes about 40/50 minutes.

Based on Android 12, Honor Magic UI 6.0 will debut with Magic V, providing users with a new skin and features like AI Engine and Magic Live, Honor's personal assistant. Moreover, there's also support for Multi-Windows, allowing users to split the screen into multiple windows to use various apps simultaneously.

The Honor Magic V will be available in black, silver, and orange in China starting January 8th for ¥9,999/$1,568 (256GB) and ¥10,999/$1,725 (512GB).