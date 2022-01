In a nutshell: The 25th annual Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain (DICE) awards are coming next month, and the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) announced the nominees this week. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart leads with nine.

Right behind Ratchet & Clank and its nine nominations is Deathloop with eight (Deathloop led nominations at last year’s Game Awards). Ratchet & Clank was also revealed this week to be one of the PlayStation 5’s most downloaded games in North America in 2021.

Inscryption and It Takes Two tied for third with six nominations each (It Takes Two won game of the year at the Game Awards). Returnal got five nominations, while Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Resident Evil Village tied for fifth with four each.

Hades took away game of the year at last year’s DICE awards along with five other categories. Other games that won multiple categories last year include The Last of Us II, Ghost of Tsushima, and Half-Life: Alyx.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Deathloop – Colt Vahn

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena

Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Rivet

Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Battlefield™ 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Action Game of the Year

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year

Death's Door

It Takes Two

MARVEL's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Warioware: Get it Together

Fighting Game of the Year

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year

F1 2021

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FIFA 22

Mario Golf: Super Rush

NBA 2k22

Riders Republic

The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Age of Empires IV

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo II

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

YUKI

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

Death's Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Unpacking

Mobile Game of the Year

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Moncage

Pokémon UNITE

Online Game of the Year

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Halo Infinite

Knockout City

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Game of the Year

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

As always, AIAS media partner IGN will stream the awards at the 25th annual DICE summit on February 24.